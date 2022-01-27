Miesha Tate joins the cast of Celebrity Big Brother

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will be part of the new season of the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother.

Tate made the announcement on Wednesday via social media.

Cats out of the bag!! Watch me on the New season of #CelebrityBigBrother #BBCeleb premieres February 2 at 8/7c on @CBS,” Tate wrote on Instagram.

“Cupcake” also posted a video showing her introducing herself in a show promo.

Tate won the women’s bantamweight championship by defeating Holly Holm at UFC 196 in March 2016. She was defeated by Amanda Nunes in her first title defense and retired from competition after a loss to Raquel Pennington in November 2016. Last July, Tate came out of retirement and defeated Marion Reneau. She was defeated by Ketlen Vieira in her last outing and announced plans to drop down to the women’s flyweight division.