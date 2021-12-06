Miesha Tate is proud of her ‘booty,’ and it took a lot of hard work to get

Former UFC and Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is a 35-year old mother of two and has worked hard to get back into fighting shape.

Tate came out of retirement in July, defeating Marion Reneau by TKO in her Octagon return. She took on Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 on Nov. 20 and was defeated by unanimous decision.

Tate reflected on her journey from pregnancy to fight ready in a post to her Instagram account and pointed out how proud she is of her ‘booty.”

“My butt 🍑 got big with pregnancy 😊 but after I lost the baby weight I felt like I lost my butt too. It was almost shocking how my body changed and I wasn’t sure I could ever get the fullness in my glutes again. Now my butt isn’t the biggest booty out there but it’s real and it’s mine and there’s no filters or weird camera angles exaggerating… just me. Yes it takes consistency & hard work but nothing is impossible,” Tate wrote.

She posted photos and videos documenting the work that she’s put in since giving birth to her second child in June, 2020.

