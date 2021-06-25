Miesha Tate is looking shredded ahead of UFC return

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 25, 2021
Former UFC and Strikeforce women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate hasn’t fought since November 2016, but is looking in excellent shape heading into her UFC return.

“I’ve never been in this good of shape, I’ve never taken my job more seriously. I have tools and resources never available to me before. Everything is on the line. My body has done the most incredible things but the best is yet to come! #July17th,” Tate posted on social media. “This is going to be a HOT 2nd run, I’m hitting the ground running. #tate2point0

Tate returns to competition in the UFC on ESPN 26 co-main event on July 17 against no. 12 ranked Marion Reneau. In her time away from fighting, Tate has had two children. The 34-year old is clearly back in fighting shape.

