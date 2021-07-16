HOT OFF THE WIRE
Miesha Tate: ‘I was suffering from depression’ | Video

July 16, 2021
Former UFC and Strikefroce bantamweight champion Miesha Tate walked away from the sport in 2016 following her UFC 205 loss to Raquel Pennington. On Saturday, Tate returns to the Octagon in the UFC on ESPN 26 co-main event against Marion Reneau.

Leading up to her comeback, Tate released a series of videos showing behind-the-scenes footage of her training camp and opened up about her struggles, triumphs and failures.

