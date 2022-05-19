HOT OFF THE WIRE

Miesha Tate getting tone for UFC flyweight debut | Photos

May 18, 2022
Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will make her flyweight debut during International Fight Week on July 2 at UFC 276 in Las Vegas against No. 2 ranked Lauren Murphy.

Tate (19-8) came out of retirement in July 2021 after nearly five years away from the sport. She was victorious in her return finishing Marion Reneau by TKO in the third round. In her second bout after her return, Tate was defeated by Ketlen Vieira.

Following the loss to Vieira, Tate made the decision to drop down to the flyweight division. She’s currently in the process of preparing and shedding off extra pounds. She recently posted photos via social media showing her progress.

