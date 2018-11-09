Miesha Tate Explains Her New Role with ONE Championship

Former UFC and Strikeforce women’s champion Miesha Tate has a new role as vice president at ONE Championship, although she admits that the deal to join the Asian based promotion started months ago and then came together rather quickly.

Tate retired from fighting in 2016 and since that time she’s stayed busy with several endeavors including a Sirius XM radio show as well as recently becoming a mother for the first time.

Then earlier this week it was announced that Tate was going to join ONE Championship as a vice president just hours before she was expecting to sit down with CEO Chatri Sityodtong in Singapore to hammer out details about her new job.

Tate will now plan to relocate to Singapore and she has an idea of at least two major duties she’ll take on as a new vice president at ONE Championship.

“I’m going to be an ambassador for ONE FC and also going to be doing commentating,” Tate told Sirius XM Fight Nation en route to attending the ONE Championship show on Friday. “They do two shows a month so I’ll be traveling around and commentating fights, which I’ve always wanted to do so I think it will be a perfect fit. It’s going to be an awesome adventure.

“When I went over to Singapore the first time with the UFC, I said then I could see myself living here. I’d like to maybe live here one day for a short period of time and now here’s my opportunity.”

Part of her new job will require Tate to relocate her family from Las Vegas to Singapore but she’s exited for the new opportunity even if it takes her halfway across the globe.

As an added bonus, Tate says the money she’s making with ONE Championship was definitely a benefit.

“Look I wanted to move to Singapore and be a part of this not knowing how financially beneficial it would be but let me tell you that this is definitely an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Tate stated. “When I first reached out, I didn’t imagine it would amount to this amount of profitability but when he made the offer I was like ‘oh yeah I can’t pass this opportunity up’.

“It will be a great silver lining in all aspects.”

Tate says that her first conversations with Sityodtong stretch back several months, long before the promotion began eyeing high profile fighters like Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson, who have just recently joined the ONE Championship roster.

That only makes her more excited for her new job as ONE Championship continues to grow and flourish with the addition of more top notch fighters like the two recent additions.

As far as the rest of her role at ONE Championship, Tate says she’s still figuring that out but she’s anxious to get started now that the deal has been announced.

“I don’t know exactly it’s all going to encompass but I do know that I will be mostly an ambassador and I’ll be commentating all the fights,” Tate said. “So I know those are two really important roles but again this is part of the reason why I was going to make this trip over so that Chatri and I could really sit down and hash it out and I thought we would wait to make until we kind of had that but you know I’m ready for this. I’m not looking backward, I’m looking forward.

“Whatever it entails, I know that I’m ready for it. I’m ready to make this move and go to Singapore and be a part of ONE.”