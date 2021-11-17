Miesha Tate: Bring Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg to Featherweight Division | UFC Vegas 43 Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 17, 2021
Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate spoke during the UFC Vegas 43 Media Day on Wednesday and talked about overcoming Covid, Amanda Nunes, and the featherweight division.

The UFC women’s featherweight division is the only weight class in the fight promotion that doesn’t have rankings. It’s mainly a one-woman division headed by two-division champion Nunes. Tate believes the UFC should add Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison to the weight class to beef it up.

Tate faces Ketlen Vieira in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

