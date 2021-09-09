HOT OFF THE WIRE

Nate Diaz UFC 244 post-fight press conference

Miesha Tate begins training camp for five-round main event fight against Ketlen Vieira | Video

September 9, 2021
Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon for the first time since 2016 in July, defeating Marion Reneau by TKO.

Tate plans to fight her way back into title contention and re-capture the championship she once held. With her first step out of the way, the 35-year old Tate takes on no. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Fight Night 195 on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, Tate posted a video to her YouTube channel of her first day of training camp for the Vieira fight. Watch the video below.

(Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

