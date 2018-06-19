Men’s Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (185-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.

The current No. 1 in the Middleweight MMA Top 10 Rankings is UFC champion Robert Whittaker. He shifted from interim champion to undisputed champion when Georges St-Pierre took the title from Michael Bisping, but then vacated the belt a short time later.

Whittaker had been slated to fight at UFC 221, but was sidelined because of illness and injury. He returned at UFC 225 on June 9, where he had to put in a long, tough, five-round fight with Yoel Romero to cement his position as the undisputed UFC champion and the No. 1 fighter in the middleweight division.

Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.

Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.

Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.

Robert Whittaker Yoel Romero Gegard Mousasi (4) Luke Rockhold (3) Chris Weidman Kelvin Gastelum Jacare Souza Michael Bisping David Branch Rafael Carvalho

*Previous ranking in parentheses

