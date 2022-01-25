Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 270 reactions | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 25, 2022
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts to the dramatic UFC 270 Pay-Per-View headlined by the heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. He fight card also also featuring the epic trilogy between Brendon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship.

Ngannou defeated Gane by unanimous decision and Figueiredo won back the 125-pound title edging out Moreno by decision.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

