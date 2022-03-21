HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 post-fight

featuredNate Diaz tweets support for Jorge Masvidal following Colby Covington encounter

featuredChampion Sergio Pettis out of Bellator Grand Prix due to injury

Chael Sonnen Bellator 192 scrum

featuredChael Sonnen faces a multitude of charges following Las Vegas hotel brawl

featuredColby Covington surrounded by police at Miami restaurant after Jorge Masvidal altercation | Video

Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC London results | Video

March 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts to the UFC London Fight Night. He also shares his thoughts on victors Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall took place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday. Tom Aspinall secured a first-round finish over Alexander Volkov in the fight card’s main event.

Also on the fight card, rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett scored a first-round finish. See Adesanya’s reaction to the fights and teammate Dan Hooker’s co-main event loss.

Colby Covington predicts a ‘Guinness World Record’ submission of Dustin Poirier

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA