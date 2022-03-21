Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC London results | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts to the UFC London Fight Night. He also shares his thoughts on victors Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till.

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall took place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday. Tom Aspinall secured a first-round finish over Alexander Volkov in the fight card’s main event.

Also on the fight card, rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett scored a first-round finish. See Adesanya’s reaction to the fights and teammate Dan Hooker’s co-main event loss.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)