Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 273 outcomes | Video

April 11, 2022
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts to the UFC 273 pay-per-view fight results and talks about the dominant performance of Alex Volkanovski. ‘The Last Stylebender’ also discusses the welterweight war between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

UFC 273 took place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and featured two title bouts. Volkanovski defended his featherweight title in the fight card’s main event in dominating fashion against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

If the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling narrowly defeated interim titleholder Petr Yan to unify the 135-pound belts by split decision.

Watch Adesanya’s real-time reactions to the fights.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

