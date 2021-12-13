Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya reacts live to UFC 269 main card | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reacts to the UFC 269 pay-per-view headlined by Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. The women’s bantamweight belt changed hands in the co-main event when Julianna Pena upset pound-for-pound great Amanda Nunes.

City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara France was also featured on the second bout of the event’s main card.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

