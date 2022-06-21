Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya gives a peak inside his UFC 276 training camp | Video

Go behind the scenes with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas Nevada July 2.

UFC 276 features two world title bouts. While Adesanya and Cannonier battle for the middleweight strap in the fight card’s main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout in the co-main event.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)