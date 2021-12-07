Mickey Gall reacts to loss, says he has another fight ‘in a couple months’

Mickey Gall is rebounding from his loss to Alex Morono quite nicely if you ask him. The fighter took to Instagram on Monday evening to share his frustrations with his performance and then revealed he will have another fight in a few months.

“Ayy it is what it is! Mad respect to Alex Morono. It was fun tryin to split each others wigs for 15 mins. Wish we could do it again!Happy he got that nice moment w his dad post fight… I’m disappointed in my performance,” he wrote. “I got frustrated and did almost none of what I worked on the last 2 months in camp. I planned to strike, trust my power, stay sharp, but got frustrated and started swinging wild and forcing shit instead of letting the fight happen my way. I strayed and paid. Lesson learned. Credit to Alex… Thanks for all the messages, comments, stories etc I appreciate all the love and hope u guys feel it back. That was my 10th UFC fight and the 11th is gonna be in a couple months. I hope I get to show u who I am and give u a thrill. Love y’all.”

Gall has dropped two of his last three with his last win coming via a first-round submission over Jordan Williams this year.

His opponent is on a three-fight tear starting with a first-round TKO of legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Morono gave props to his opponent after the fight.

“I’ve got to give some props to Mickey too. I had a hunch he would stand and strike as he looked pretty sharp in his last fight. But man I practiced, not as much a lot of like anti-wrestling. I’m happy to take guys down. But I practiced a lot of grappling like a lot,” he told the media after the win.

At press time there’s no indication who Gall could be booked to fight or on what card.