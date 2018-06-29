Michigan Doctor and Fighter Indicted for Fraud, Details Include Payment to UFC Hall of Famer

A doctor from Michigan and a local mixed martial arts fighter have been indicted by a Federal grand jury in relation to a $112 million health-care conspiracy.

Dr. Frank Patino is charged with heading up the conspiracy, which also includes former MMA fighter Josh Burns. They are charged with soliciting and receiving illegal kickbacks and bribes in return for referring urine samples and drug tests to unidentified laboratories, according to The Detroit News.

“Patino hid the kickbacks and bribes by entering into sham contracts or employment relationships, prosecutors allege. Some of the money generated by the conspiracy, including more than $100,000, was spent advertising the ‘Patino Diet’ through sponsorship of boxers, MMA and UFC fighters, prosecutors allege,” The Detroit News report stated.

“Burns, who registered JHB Medical Management Company in Michigan, caused Medicare to pay more than $2.6 million for urine drug tests that were procured through illegal kickbacks and bribes, according to prosecutors.”

Patino was indicted on Wednesday and jailed pending a detention hearing.

Part of the reason this is notable is because of Patino’s association with Team Alpha Male, which is the noted fight team of Urijah Faber. Patino at one time sponsored the team, although there is nothing tying Team Alpha Male to Patino’s alleged illegal activities.

A 2013 press release announced the association, identifying Patino as “the official diet and nutrition consultant of Team Alpha Male.”

“Healthy diet and lifestyle has always been a core element of Team Alpha Male’s success,” said Faber in the press release. “Dr. Patino brings a wealth of knowledge in this area and we are stoked about this partnership.”

Burns and Patino were linked to an October 2013 wire transfer of $24,098, and then made some notable transactions the following day. The indictment noted that the day after receiving the $24,098 wire transfer, Burns transferred money to three unidentified fighters, one of which was noted to be a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC champion, but not identified by name. There was also a transfer to an unidentified MMA management company.

It should be noted that, while money was transferred to fighters and a management company, there was no indication that those fighters or the management company were being directly implicated in the case.

MMAWeekly.com sources indicated that the UFC has never been associated with Dr. Patino and had not been contacted as part of the investigation.