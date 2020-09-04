HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill elevated to UFC Vegas 10 main event, increased to five rounds

September 4, 2020
One day after news broke that Glover Teixeira had tested positive for COVID-19 and his UFC Vegas 10 main event bout opposite Thiago Santos had been postponed, UFC officials have already named a new main event.

Not surprisingly, the previously scheduled co-main event for the Sept. 12 fight card between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will now slot in as the headliner. In addition to moving up in stature, the bout will also receive an increase in rounds. Waterson vs. Hill will be a five-round main event.

The move from co-main to main event for Waterson vs. Hill was initially reported by ESPN, but UFC officials confirmed the move on Friday.

Due to a positive COVID test, next Saturday’s light heavyweight main event of Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira will be rescheduled to a later date. Stepping in to headline will be strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) vs. Angela Hill ( #13) In a five-round main event.

UFC Fight Night:  Waterson vs. Hill will take place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will air live exclusively on ESPN+.

Waterson (17-8) currently sits at No. 8 in the UFC strawweight rankings, but has lost her last two fights to Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She badly needs a win to get momentum shifted into the proper direction for another run at a UFC title shot.

Hill (12-8) is also coming into the bout off of a loss, but ranked at No. 13, she has a tremendous amount of upside to the fight. Though she lost to Claudia Gadelha at UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris in May, Hill has been busy in 2020. She has fought three times already this year, and was on a three-fight winning streak prior to the loss to Gadelha.

Instead of trying to keep Santos on the Sept. 12 fight card, UFC officials instead opted to reschedule the bout with Teixeira to the Oct. 3 fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

