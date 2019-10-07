Michelle Waterson: Striving to become the UFC’s first #MomChamp

Michelle Waterson has one goal: To become the UFC’s first ever #MomChamp.

It’s no longer a trendy thing for women to be fighting in the Octagon. They are simply world-class athletes competing in their chosen sport. But one thing a woman has never done is become a UFC champion while already having been a mother. That’s a barrier that Waterson hopes to shatter in the very near future.

Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Waterson could potentially punch her ticket to a title shot with a win over former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Jedrzejczyk and Waterson headline the fight card with the winner likely to earn a shot at the current UFC strawweight champ, Weili Zhang.

