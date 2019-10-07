HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya recap video

Dana White puts the belt on Israel Adesanya at UFC 236

featuredIsrael Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker in UFC 243 main event

UFC 243 Whittaker vs Adesanya live results

featuredUFC 243 Live Results: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

featuredUFC 243 weigh-in results: Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya set to unify belts; two fighters miss weight

Michelle Waterson: Striving to become the UFC’s first #MomChamp

October 7, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michelle Waterson has one goal: To become the UFC’s first ever #MomChamp.

It’s no longer a trendy thing for women to be fighting in the Octagon. They are simply world-class athletes competing in their chosen sport. But one thing a woman has never done is become a UFC champion while already having been a mother. That’s a barrier that Waterson hopes to shatter in the very near future. 

Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Waterson could potentially punch her ticket to a title shot with a win over former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the UFC on ESPN+ 19 main event on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. Jedrzejczyk and Waterson headline the fight card with the winner likely to earn a shot at the current UFC strawweight champ, Weili Zhang.

TRENDING > UFC 243: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya recap video

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 12 for full UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson live results from Tampa, Fla. Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battle it out in the main event to earn a title shot.

VegasScoresAndOdds.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA