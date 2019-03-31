Michelle Waterson focused on UFC strawweight championship

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 31, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Michelle Waterson might not hold the No. 1 ranking in the UFC strawweight division, but following her performance at UFC on ESPN 2 on Saturday night in Philadelphia, she believes she should be in consideration for a shot at the winner of the UFC 237 headlining bout between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Jessica Andrade.

Though she sat at No. 9 in the rankings, taking out the No. 6 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz should shoot Waterson up the list a bit. Waterson is also 5-2 overall in the Octagon and is a former Invicta FC champion.

While a loss to the current champion doesn’t usually play in a fighter’s favor to get another title shot, it might actually work in Waterson’s favor. Namajunas defeated Waterson two years ago, but wasn’t yet a UFC champion. So Waterson may have put herself in a position where a championship rematch could be the storyline that the UFC brass might want to sell.

Would you want to see Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson 2?

