Michelle Waterson eyeing a path to a UFC title with win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz

March 7, 2019
Michelle Waterson believes that her next fight will lead her to a UFC strawweight title shot. Waterson is scheduled to meet Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC on ESPN 2 on March 30, but ahead of that showdown, she spoke with MMAWeekly.com and others about the upcoming fight, the fallout from Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone leaving her fight team in New Mexico, and more.

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman shares tear-filled embrace with Tyron Woodley’s mom after UFC 235 fight

UFC on ESPN 2 takes place on March 30 in Philadelphia.

