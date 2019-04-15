Michelle Waterson: Cage Mom (Full ESPN E:60 Video)

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

ESPN’s E:60 chronicles the life and career of UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson, who is determined to become the promotion’s first ever champion that is also a mother.

Every mother that has a job has to make sacrifices in order to also raise her children. In that regard, Waterson is no different than any other mom, but her choice of vocation is a bit of an alternate path for most people. She fights in a cage.

While many fighters don’t want their kids cageside or even watching their fights, Waterson embraces her job and her motherhood with her daughter a constant by her side. It is her goal to become the first woman in the UFC to be a mother and also be a champion.

She’s well on her way to at least giving herself a shot at achieving that goal.

Waterson has already been an Invicta FC champion at 105 pounds, but is currently rising up the ranks to earn a shot at the UFC starwweight title currently held by Rose Namajunas, a fighter that has defeated Waterson once before.

Waterson also lost to Tecia Torres after the Namajunas fight, but has since regrouped and found her way back to the top. She is currently riding a three-fight winning streak over Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Right now, she is awaiting the outcome of Namajunas’ next fight, as she steps into the UFC 237 main event to defend against Jessica Andrade on the Brazilian’s home turf. Regardless of who wins, Waterson is hoping to get the next crack at the belt and realize her dream.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade takes place on May 11 in Rio de Janeiro.