Michelle Waterson announces possible ‘career-ending’ injury | Video

Michelle Waterson was supposed to face Amanda Ribas at UFC 274 this year but that won’t be happening now that she’s announced a possible devastating injury.

According to a video she posted on social media, Waterson has suffered an undisclosed injury forcing her out of the bout and potentially ending her MMA career altogether.

“I’m hoping, keeping my fingers crossed that it is a short break,” Waterson said. “It’s an injury that stopped me from training, and it’s heartbreaking. I was really excited to fight Amanda. I know she was very excited to fight, as well, so hopefully, it’s a fight that we can still have. But if I don’t take care of this injury, it will turn into something that can be worse and career-ending.”

Several fighters took to the comments to wish her well.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Michelle,” ONE Championship’s Angela Lee wrote.

“Love ya girl! Going to keep moving forward!” former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm wrote.

Even her opponent chimed in to wish her well, “Heyy Michelle!! Good recovery for you hope we can schedule soon,” Ribas wrote.