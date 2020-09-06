Michel Pereira gets even with Zelim Imadaev for UFC Vegas 9 weigh-in slap

Michel Pereira put on a show at UFC Vegas 9 getting the last laugh at Zelim Imadaev for the altercation at the weigh-ins when Zelim slapped Pereira. In the fight, Pereira dominated Imadaev with movement and diverse striking. In the third round of their welterweight match, Pereira took Imadaev’s back and forced the Russian to tap out. Hear what Pereira had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference.

