Michał Oleksiejczuk drops Gian Villante with brutal body shot (UFC Prague Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Michał Oleksiejczuk’s brutal stoppage of Gian Villante at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 in Prague, Croatia.

