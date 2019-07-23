Michael ‘Venom’ Page gets in shoving match with Bellator Dublin opponent (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael “Venom” Page and Bellator Dublin opponent Richard Kiely got into a shoving match during their staredown Tuesday morning at a Dublin press conference.

Page is one of the most electric stars on the Bellator roster, knocking out opponents left and right. He’s coming off of the first loss of his career, getting knocked out by Douglas Lima.

TRENDING > Jon Jones accused of battery at a New Mexico strip club

He’ll look to rebound against Kiely, a teammate of Conor McGregor’s, who is making his second start for Bellator.

