HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov stern

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

featuredCody Garbrandt releases emotional video statement after UFC Vegas 27 loss

featuredCarla Esparza wants title shot against Rose Namajunas

featuredUFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

Michael ‘Venom’ Page eventually desires move to UFC

May 27, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 4 ranked Bellator welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page is eyeing an eventual move to the UFC.

‘MVP’ was a guest on former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast, and Bisping asked Page about whether or not he would be interested in eventually transitioning from Bellator to the UFC.

Page responded encouragingly.

“If I’m being honest, when I first started, the only reason I started was to go into the UFC. That was the biggest thing,” Page said to Bisping. “Anybody that was getting in [to MMA], the whole goal was to get to UFC and the majority of people now are still the same.

“Yes, I enjoy Bellator and yes I’m enjoying where I’m at and I’m enjoying my success and how I’ve done so far. But I definitely feel like I need to touch the UFC at some point and just test myself there as well. There’s some great matches to be made over there. So I definitely think in the future, I don’t know when though. I can’t say when. I’m obviously contracted to being at Bellator like I said. I’ve got some goals I really want to achieve there as well and I feel like I’m close to doing that. But until then, I definitely still see myself going there.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

While Page is still under contract with Bellator, it is encouraging for any fight fan to know that ‘MVP’ intends on fighting in the UFC before he calls it a career.

Queue up the Michael Page vs. Michel Pereira fantasy matchup.

Michael “Venom” Page Top Bellator MMA Finishes

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA