Michael Stack knows what’s at stake in LFA 133 title fight main event

Heading into his first bout of 2022 this February at LFA 125, featherweight Michael Stack had to deal with issues outside of the cage right up until weigh-ins, but he was able to overcome those distractions in his bout versus Caio Gregorio and pick up a unanimous decision victory.

For Stack, the win over Gregorio was a big boost to his confidence knowing that he could deal with the things he had to leading up to the fight and come out with a win.

“I was super happy to have that fight and win that fight,” Stack told MMAWeekly.com. “A lot of stuff happened leading up to that fight outside the sport.

“I’ve come this far and had gotten through so much adversity that I didn’t care about anything but doing the fight and winning. It showed me a lot that I could handle the adversity, handle all that stuff, and beat a tough opponent.”

Stack feels like the diversity he’s made in where he has trained of late has helped his game develop immensely over that time.

“I’ve been training all over Colorado and had some really great training partners and have improved my technique greatly,” said Stark.

“I’ve become less of a forceful fighter in the sense that I’m pretty strong and durable and I think I could out-muscle some of these guys, but I don’t think I need to do that and have become more of an athlete. I don’t have to be so much of a tough guy in there.”

This Friday in Denver, Colorado, Stack (7-1) looks to add a title to his resume when he takes on Jose Delano (10-2) in the 145-pound championship main event of LFA 133.

“I think this guy is a good Muay Thai striker, puts a lot of pressure on his opponents, is a southpaw but he mixes it in and out really well, so what I have to do is not let him dictate the pace too much, and throw multiple strikes at a time,” Stack said of Delano. “I want to put him up against the cage, grind him and make him have to carry my weight and work and get him tired.

“I’ll let him know what altitude is like out here in Colorado. I just want to beat him and if I can break him there the striking is going to open up. If it stays on the ground I’ll be able to ground and pound him and do what I do best.”

With an LFA championship usually leading to the next step in a fighter’s career, Stack knows what’s at stake for him Friday night and what it can make to his future.

“At the end of the day I know what’s on the line,” said Stack, “At the end of the day what is going to happen is going to happen, I’ve just got to go in and perform to the best of my abilities and win this fight.

“All you can really do is prepare for what’s ahead of you, and I know what the opportunities are after winning something like this but I’m not there yet. This has to be my main focus. I know what’s ahead and I’ll do everything I can to get there.”