Michael McDonald Ready for Head-to-Head Battle with Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 202

As has been the case in years prior, bantamweight Michael McDonald’s seven month layoff was caused by yet another hand injury that required surgery to fix.

Thankfully for McDonald, once again things were able to be repaired and he can finally get back to fighting.

“As much as I would love to never give my doctor another job; because that would mean nothing on me was broken; he was able to fix me up,” McDonald told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve had four or five surgeries on my right hand, and every time they’ve done a flawless job. It’s always been in a new spot, so all of the repairs have been successful.”

Having had to miss significant amounts of time in the past due to injuries to the same hand, the question arose whether or not McDonald considered no longer fighting again due to his problems.

“There’s a lot of things that are involved and go into the decision to keep doing what I’m doing,” said McDonald. “In general I would say the problem is that I have a lightweight frame; my body isn’t naturally fit to withstand the impact that I put on it. I think I’ve learned to generate massive amounts of force for my body size.

“I do think if it’s worth it to my body. It helps that organizations like Bellator and the UFC are willing to fix me. If that wasn’t the case and they weren’t willing to pay to fix the injuries, then there’s absolutely no way I’d consider doing this again.”

McDonald (18-4) will have his first fight of 2018 when he takes on Eduardo Dantas (20-5) in a 135-pound co-main event at Bellator 202 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

“(Dantas is) obviously a great fighter, a former champion, and is very good, so I have to perform and do my game as solid as I can,” McDonald said. “That’s what I plan on doing. There are no tricks, there’s no deception, I think a better martial artist, and we’re going to go head to head and see how that goes.”

Having had plans derailed in the past due to his injury issues, McDonald looks at the remainder of 2018 with cautious optimism.

“The biggest factor in that question mark is how my body feels after the fight,” said McDonald. “We’ll have to see. It’s very possible I might need another surgery after the fight. You never know what’s going to happen. If I’m healthy and I feel good then I’ll consider it and see how I’m feeling.

“There’s another factor: when I have a fight coming up, other things get pushed back, like life and whatever it be. I notice when you put life too back too much you start to hate your job. There’s no balance. You never start living. If my body is healthy and the pile of life gets pushed off to the side and that’s down, then I’m ready.”