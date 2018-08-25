Michael Johnson: ‘My Back’s Against the Wall in This Fight’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Johnson faces Andre Fili in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday night as he looks to get his career headed back in the right direction.

Johnson (17-13) holds wins over several highly ranked lightweights including No. 2 ranked Tony Ferguson, No. 3 ranked Dustin Poirier, and No. 6 ranked Edson Barboza. The last three years for “The Menace” has seen the 32-year-old lose five of his last six fights. He moved to the featherweight division in his last outing and hopes to pick up his first win in the weight class on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick Live Results & Stats. The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.