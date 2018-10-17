Michael Johnson Now Faces Artem Lobov in UFC Moncton Co-Main Event

A new co-main event has been made for the UFC’s upcoming debut card on Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada as Michael Johnson has stepped up on less than two weeks notice to face Artem Lobov on Oct. 27.

UFC officials announced the news after previously confirming that Lobov’s original opponent Zubaira Tukhugov had been pulled from the card.

Tukhugov was involved in the post fight melee at UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to go after one of Conor McGregor’s teammates. Tukhugov was then involved in a separate physical altercation with McGregor inside the cage.

As a result, Tukhugov is part of the ongoing investigation being done by the Nevada Athletic Commission and thus he will not be allowed to compete on Oct. 27.

“Featherweight athlete Michael Johnson will be replacing Zubaira Tukhugov in the scheduled bout against Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith, due to an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission,” UFC officials wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

Johnson has gone 1-1 since moving down to the featherweight division including a victory over Andre Fili in his most recent performance.

Johnson vs. Lobov will now serve as the co-headliner for the UFC card in Canada with a main event featuring light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Volkan Oezdemir.