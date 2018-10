Watch Michael Johnson Flatten Danny Castillo: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Johnson steps in on short notice to face Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night Moncton next weekend. Take a look back at his Knockout of the Night performance at UFC Fight Night Minneapolis back in 2012.

