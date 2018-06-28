Michael Johnson Faces Andre Fili at UFC Lincoln

In his second bout in the featherweight division, Michael Johnson will face Andre Fili on Aug. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. The Lincoln Journal Star broke the news on Thursday.

Johnson (17-13) made his 145-pound debut against Darren Elkins in January. He lost via submission in the second round, marking his third defeat in a row. Johnson hopes to get back in the win column when he faces nine-year MMA veteran.

Fili (18-5) is a 10-fight UFC veteran riding back-to-back wins. He picked up a decision win over Dennis Bermudez in January and plans to extend his winning streak when he faces The Ultimate Fighter 12 finalist.

The event will mark the third time the fight promotion has held an event in Nebraska. Twice before, UFC events were held in Omaha. In addition to announcing Johnson vs. Fili, the UFC also confirmed the UFC Fight Night 135 main event underwent a major change with James Vick stepping in to face Justin Gaethje after Al Iaquinta withdrew from the fight.