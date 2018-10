Michael Johnson Calls for Quick Return After Short-Notice Win Over Artem Lobov

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Johnson stepped into the UFC Moncton co-main event with Artem Lobov on short notice, but he made the most of the moment and took home a unanimous-decision victory over his featherweight foe.

Though it was a last-minute call to step into the fight with Lobov, Johnson isn’t about to let the momentum fall to the wayside, as he called for a quick return to fight again before year’s end.