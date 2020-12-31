Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny elevated to UFC Fight Island 8 main event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 31, 2020
It appears that Leon Edwards will not remain on the UFC Fight Island 8 card after Khamzat Chimaev dropped out of the bout. A welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny will instead be elevated to main event status.

Edwards vs. Chimaev was initially expected to headline UFC Vegas 17 on Dec. 19. The bout was canceled after Edwards and then Chimaev each contracted COVID-19.

The fight was rescheduled for a special midweek Jan. 20 UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi. It was again canceled after Chimaev had to withdraw because of lingering complications from COVID-19.

Magny offered to step in when Chimaev fell out of the headliner and Edwards publicly stated that he wanted to remain on the fight card. UFC officials instead opted to elevate Chiesa vs. Magny to the headlining bout with plans to try and rebook Edwards vs. Chimaev at a later date.

UFC Fight Island 8 is the second of a three-event stint that will take place over the course of eight days. The weeklong run represents the third time that the UFC will utilize Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone thinks COVID-19 may have infiltrated the BMF Ranch

