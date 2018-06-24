HOT OFF THE WIRE

Michael Chiesa on Conor McGregor Bus Attack and Anthony Pettis Fight (UFC 226)

June 24, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

MMAWeekly caught up with Michael Chiesa at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series recently in Las Vegas and talked about his upcoming fight against Anthony Pettis at UFC 226, which was postponed in April due to Conor McGregor’s bus attack.

Chiesa and Pettis should have fought at UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, but the fight was nixed after Chiesa couldn’t gain medical clearance as a result of the incident.

The bus attack occurred when McGregor and a few other individuals stormed the Barclays Center during the UFC 223 Media Day on April 5. They made their way down to the loading dock where Chiesa and other fighters were boarding a bus that was to transport them back to their hotel. 

During the incident, McGregor launched an appliance dolly at a bus window, which shattered and caused injuries to Chiesa and Ray Borg, whose fight that weekend was also canceled because of McGregor’s actions.

Now, a few weeks later, Chiesa had a chance to look back to the incident and, more importantly, ahead to the fight with Pettis, which will now take place on July 7 at UFC 226 as part of the UFC’s cornerstone event for the year, International Fight Week.

               

