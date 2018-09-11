Michael Chiesa Files Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor After Bus Melee in Brooklyn

Michael Chiesa is seeking damages against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor after he led an assault on a bus in Brooklyn earlier this year that left several people injured.

Chiesa filed the lawsuit on Monday in New York Supreme Court per his representatives. TMZ first reported the news.

In the lawsuit, Chiesa claims he suffered “severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm” as a result of “assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Chiesa is also going after the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for negligence in its failure to “to engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff and other patrons.”

The entire situation unfolded ahead of UFC 223 in April after McGregor stormed into the Barclays Center with several of his friends and teammates in an attempt to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s ire towards Nurmagomedov reportedly came after the Russian was involved in a separate incident earlier that same week with UFC featherweight Artem Lobov, who is also McGregor’s teammate.

McGregor ended up throwing a moving dolly at a bus filled with fighters being transported back to their hotel. Shattered glass from a window cut Chiesa, as well caused injuries to fellow UFC fighter Ray Borg. Both fighters were then pulled from UFC 223 as a result of the injuries sustained.

Now Chiesa is seeking financial retribution against McGregor for the incident.

The lawsuit is seeking damages including lost wages, which likely stems from Chiesa’s claim that he would have fought for the UFC lightweight title a few days later if not for the injuries he suffered in the bus attack. Nurmagomedov’s opponent Max Holloway was forced out of their fight and Al Iaquinta ended up getting the shot at him instead.

At the time, Chiesa was a higher ranked fighter and may have had an opportunity to face Nurmagomedov on short notice with the lightweight title on the line.

McGregor already closed out the criminal proceedings for this case after he was arrested following the bus assault. McGregor pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but now it appears he has a whole new fight on his hands with Chiesa’s lawsuit.