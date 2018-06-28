Michael Chiesa: ‘F### Him’ Conor McGregor Took My Title Chance Away (UFC 226 Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Michael Chiesa won’t say a whole lot about Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Media Day assault that knocked him not only out of his bout with Anthony Pettis at UFC 223, but out of a potential shot at the title. Though he still won’t say much about possible legal action against McGregor, Chiesa opened up a bit about the situation at the UFC 226 Media Day in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Though their bout was nixed for UFC 223, Chiesa and Pettis will finally meet at UFC 226 next week, capping off International Fight Week.

TRENDING > UFC Releases Astonishing Footage of Conor McGregor Going Berserk

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.