Michael Chiesa Draws Carlos Condit in First Trip to UFC Welterweight Division

September 27, 2018
Michael Chiesa had a very difficult weight cut for his last fight, so he’s moving from lightweight up to welterweight, and now he has his first 170-pound bout booked.

Chiesa is scheduled to meet former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the bout on Wednesday.

Chiesa (14-4) won The Ultimate Fighter 15 lightweight tournament and has since been considered one of the top lightweights in the division, teetering on the brink of a title shot. As he has aged, however, Chiesa has struggled to make the weight cut to 155 pounds and found it incredibly difficult for his last fight with Anthony Pettis, for which he did not make it to the 156-pound limit. 

Chiesa insisted that he would no longer compete in the division after losing to Pettis, his second consecutive defeat.

While Chiesa is embarking on a new adventure, his first opponent at welterweight, Condit (30-12), is simply trying to figure out if he still belongs in the Octagon. He has won only two of his last nine bouts.

Condit lost to Alex Oliveira in April of this year, after which he stated, “I don’t know what’s next guys. I still love this game, and most days I still feel that fire. I absolutely love what I do, but maybe my time has passed. I don’t know the answer.”

He’ll try to find the answer in a tough bout with Chiesa.

UFC 232 features a women’s title fight. UFC featherweight champ Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line against bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes.

               

