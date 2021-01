Michael Chiesa defeat Diego Sanchez ahead of UFC Fight Island 8

Michael Chiesa has won three straight to start off his UFC welterweight career, including this performance against Diego Sanchez at UFC 239 last year. Chiesa faces Neil Magny in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8 on Wednesday.

