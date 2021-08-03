Michael Chiesa believes winner of him and Vicente Luque at UFC 265 should get title shot

No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa is on the longest winning streak of his UFC career.

Since his move to welterweight, the ‘Maverick’ is 4-0 and looks to make it 5-0 when he takes on no. 6 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque on the main card of UFC 265.

As he continues to ascend up the rankings at 170 pounds, Chiesa believes the winner of his upcoming fight should get the winner of the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

“I think whoever wins this fight should go on to fight for the title,” Chiesa said to Submission Radio. “They booked Colby and Usman, and I don’t know- if Colby gets past Usman, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do a trilogy. I know how much they loved that first fight. But I just think that if Usman gets past Colby, it’s got to be me. It’s got to be whoever wins this fight that goes on next.”

While Chiesa maintained that the winner of his fight against Luque should go on to fight for the belt at 170, he did acknowledge Leon Edwards’ compelling case to fight for the title as well.

“I think Leon’s the most deserving of the title fight. I think it should be him fighting Kamaru at Madison Square Garden. But it’s going to be Colby, so I don’t know if [the UFC] is gonna do Burns and Leon, I don’t know what’s gonna happen there.

“All I know is, I’m not focused on what’s coming thereafter. This is the fight where I have to just, don’t look ahead. Stay focused on what I have to get into this Saturday and that’s a very tough fight against Vicente Luque. If I start thinking about the title fight, and who deserves what, I think that that’s where something can slip through the cracks.”

Even if Chiesa does not land a title shot with a victory over Luque, he could certainly propel himself to a potential title eliminator.