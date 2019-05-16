Michael Chandler’s recent Bellator 221 loss makes him ‘love this sport deeper’

Michael Chandler may hold two victories over Patricky “Pitbull” Freire, but Patricky’s brother Patricio exacted a measure of revenge at Bellator 221 on May 11, taking the lightweight championship in the process.

It was certainly a disappointing loss for Chandler, but one that he appears to have drawn strength from.

The feud between Chandler and the Pitbull brothers has been boiling over for years, but Patricio was on point as he made quick work of Chandler to become Bellator’s second simultaneous dual-division champion. Ryan Bader is currently the Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Pitbull quickly took the fight to Chandler, who entered the bout as the lightweight champion, tagging him with punches. Only moments into the opening frame, Pitbull landed a right hand that put Chandler on the floor. He followed with numerous left hands until the referee stepped in to call a halt to the contest at 61 seconds.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, Chandler admitted the loss was accompanied by embarrassment, but that it only fortified his resolve.

“Getting knocked down and embarrassed for the whole world to see is never easy. The naysayers have been and will continue to come out of the woodwork. The constant struggle to block out the negativity and focus only on the good has been a mountainous task, but a battle I am winning,” he wrote.

“I relish in the notion that this journey is far from over and I am certain that the best is yet to come.

“Picture me sitting somewhere out there right now…with a confident smirk on my face because I secretly love my back against the wall. I secretly love being the hunter and not the hunted. I thrive in an environment where I have nothing to lose.”

Bellator 221 Highlights: Patricio Pitbull quickly KOs Michael Chandler

