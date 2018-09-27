Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus 2 Headed for Bellator Card on Dec. 14

A long awaited lightweight title fight rematch is now official as Brent Primus will put his title on the line against former champion Michael Chandler at a Bellator event scheduled for Dec. 14.

Sources close to the situation confirmed bout agreements have been signed by the fighters with a location for the rematch still to be determined. Fansided initially reported the fight as official.

Chandler will attempt to take back the lightweight title he lost last year after a freak ankle injury occurred during his first fight with Primus that forced a stop to the contest.

Since that time, Chandler has won his past two fights in a row and just recently inked a lucrative new multi-fight contract to stay with Bellator after approaching free agency.

Meanwhile, Primus will be making his first appearance in Bellator since winning the title last year.

Injuries have delayed Primus from fighting since that time but now that he’s healthy, the reigning lightweight champion will once again step into the cage with Chandler looking to cement his place atop the Bellator 155-pound division.

While there’s no location for the card, Chandler vs. Primus 2 is expected to take place on Dec. 14, just one night prior to the promotion’s debut in Hawaii on Dec. 15, which means they will be running back-to-back shows.