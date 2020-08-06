HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis UFC 216 sly

featuredDerrick Lewis: retooled, refueled and ready to come out ‘balls blazing’ at UFC Vegas 6

Dana White smile and Conor McGregor laughing

featuredDana White: ‘Conor McGregor is retired; He will not fight in 2020’

Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic - Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier compares Jon Jones rivalry to Stipe Miocic trilogy

Dana White - UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White comments on UFC Vegas 5 fallout, Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao rumors

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson rematch set following Bellator 243 weigh-ins (results & video)

August 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

It has been nearly four years since Michael Chandler defended the Bellator lightweight championship from former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson. Neither of them has the belt now, but will square off on Friday night with the winner hoping to earn a shot at the belt.

Chandler and Henderson easily made weight at Thursday’s Bellator 243 weigh-in at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., setting up their lightweight main event.

Watch as Chandler, Henderson, and the rest of the Bellator 243 fighters weighed in.

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

TRENDING > Watch the final victory of Ronda Rousey’s UFC career

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 weigh-in results

Main Card:

Paramount Network and DAZN (10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT )

  • Lightweight Main Event: Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)
  • Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Matt Mitrione (262.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (263.2)
  • Lightweight Main Card Bout: Myles Jury (155.6) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)
  • 175-Pound Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)

 

Preliminary Card:

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel (7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT)

  • 150-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Adam Borics (150.2) vs. Mike Hamel (154.6)*
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Cris Lencioni (145.8) vs. AJ Agazarm (145.3)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Valerie Loureda (125.3) vs. Tara Graff (125)
  • Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (204.7) vs. Hamza Salim (205.1)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nainoa Dung (155.1) vs. Charlie Campbell (155.8)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Dalton Rosta (185.7) vs. Mark Gardner (184.8)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA