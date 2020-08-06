Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson rematch set following Bellator 243 weigh-ins (results & video)

It has been nearly four years since Michael Chandler defended the Bellator lightweight championship from former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson. Neither of them has the belt now, but will square off on Friday night with the winner hoping to earn a shot at the belt.

Chandler and Henderson easily made weight at Thursday’s Bellator 243 weigh-in at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., setting up their lightweight main event.

Watch as Chandler, Henderson, and the rest of the Bellator 243 fighters weighed in.

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 weigh-in results

Main Card:

Paramount Network and DAZN (10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT )

Lightweight Main Event: Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Matt Mitrione (262.6) vs. Timothy Johnson (263.2)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Myles Jury (155.6) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)

175-Pound Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)

Preliminary Card:

Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel (7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT)