Michael Chandler takes aim at Nate Diaz: ‘Keep your mouth shut’

May 10, 2022
Lightweight contender Michael Chandler took aim at Nate Diaz after Diaz boasted that he’d choke Charles Oliveira ‘easy’ following UFC 274.

Chandler knocked out former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson on the UFC 274 main card. Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 main event. Chandler responded to Diaz’ claim telling him to ‘shut up and stop complaining.’

“Hey @natediaz209 …shut up and stop complaining. Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me…if you’re lucky. See you at the top,” Chandler tweeted.

