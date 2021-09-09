HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler at UFC 257

featuredMichael Chandler promises to bring ‘reckless abandon’ against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

featuredJoe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims

featuredFormer UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul

featuredDarren Till reportedly tore his ACL 10 weeks before loss to Derek Brunson

Michael Chandler promises to bring ‘reckless abandon’ against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

September 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 4 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler issued a bold promise on Wednesday evening via social media about his UFC 268 match against no. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje.

Chandler put the 155-pound division on notice in his promotional debut by knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January.

The win over Hooker landed Chandler a title shot for vacant lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May. After nearly finishing Oliveira in the first round, Chandler was stopped by Oliveira early in the second round via punches.

“Here is a promise to you all…I’m coming forward with reckless abandon. He will take the first backward step. #ufc268,” Chandler posted.

Jorge Masvidal says potential fight with Nick Diaz would ‘be a blessing’

Champion Oliveira is expected to face top ranked contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. The winner of the UFC 268 bout between Chandler and Gaethje will likely secure their spot against the UFC 269 winner in their next outing.

Joe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA