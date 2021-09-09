Michael Chandler promises to bring ‘reckless abandon’ against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

No. 4 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler issued a bold promise on Wednesday evening via social media about his UFC 268 match against no. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje.

Chandler put the 155-pound division on notice in his promotional debut by knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round at UFC 257 in January.

The win over Hooker landed Chandler a title shot for vacant lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May. After nearly finishing Oliveira in the first round, Chandler was stopped by Oliveira early in the second round via punches.

“Here is a promise to you all…I’m coming forward with reckless abandon. He will take the first backward step. #ufc268,” Chandler posted.

Jorge Masvidal says potential fight with Nick Diaz would ‘be a blessing’

Here is a promise to you all…I’m coming forward with reckless abandon. He will take the first backward step. #ufc268 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 9, 2021

Champion Oliveira is expected to face top ranked contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. The winner of the UFC 268 bout between Chandler and Gaethje will likely secure their spot against the UFC 269 winner in their next outing.

Joe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims