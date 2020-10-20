HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie recap video

Brian Ortega blast Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6

featuredBrian Ortega dominates Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Island 6 to land title shot

UFC Ortega vs Korean Zombie live results

featuredUFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Live Results

Brian Ortega UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in

featuredUFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in results: Brian Ortega and Korean Zombie on target

Michael Chandler on Tony Ferguson: ‘El Cucuy is the scariest guy in the division’ | UFC 254

October 20, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former Bellator champion and new UFC signee Michael Chandler inked a deal to be a back-up to the UFC 254 main event showdown between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. That wasn’t the original plan, however.

Chandler was originally looking to book a fight with fellow top contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson and fight at UFC 254. The two of them would then be on hand as a back-up if either main eventer fell out. That bout didn’t come together, but Chandler was still enlisted to travel to UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi to prepare as if he were fighting, make weight, and be ready to step in if anything happened to either main event fighter.

The odds of that are unlikely, so it isn’t surprising if Chandler looks ahead to whom he believes will be his first opponent in the Octagon. Not surprisingly, he still thinks it might be Ferguson. Khabib and Gaethje are slated to fight at UFC 254 and Dustin Poirier is expected to rematch Conor McGregor at UFC 257 in January. That leaves Chandler vs. Ferguson as the likely candidate.

For his part, Chandler believes it is the perfect way to introduce himself to UFC fans and fighters, as he believes El Cucuy is the scariest match-up the UFC lightweight division has to offer.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Watch the emotional tribute to Khabib and his deceased father

Trending Video > UFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA