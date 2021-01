Michael Chandler: ‘lightweight division has a new king’ | UFC 257 Octagon Interview

Lightweight Michael Chandler announced his arrival to the UFC and the rest of the division with a massive first-round knockout over Dan Hooker in the UFC 257 co-main event.

(Courtesy of UFC)