Michael Chandler Inks New Deal with Bellator After Testing Free Agency

August 22, 2018
No Comments

Former lightweight champion Michael Chandler is staying with Bellator MMA after agreeing to a new multi-fight deal with the promotion.

Chandler had entered free agency at the close of his most recent contract and he instantly became one of the most sought after names on the open market.

Ultimately, Bellator was able to keep Chandler on the roster with sources close to the situation confirming to MMAWeekly that he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the Viacom owned promotion. ESPN first reported the deal on Wednesday.

Chandler has been a stalwart on the Bellator roster since first joining the promotion back in 2010 after just three professional fights.

Since he joined the organization, Chandler has been regarded as one of the most exciting and most accomplished fighters in the history of Bellator MMA.

Chandler is a former lightweight champion who has picked up statement wins over names such as Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson and Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

When his free agency was looming, Chandler said he was looking for the best possible deal that would not only secure his future but provide the kind of financial compensation that would help care for his family.

“At the end of the day my bills need to be paid, there are mouths that need to be fed and the most important thing in my life is becoming the greatest father and the best husband and providing the best life I can for my son and my wife,” Chandler said in June. “At this point, that means taking a chance on myself and figuring out what the next best step is for my career.”

It seems Bellator came through for Chandler and he’s not going anywhere but back into the cage to fight for them when he makes his return to action in the near future.

 

               

