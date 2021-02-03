Michael Chandler: ‘I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC’

After an incredible promotional debut at UFC 257 with a knockout win over Dan Hooker, number four ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler sat down with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani to talk about what’s next in his UFC career.

Chandler started off by naming his top priority and his preferred opponent.

“I think with Dustin Poirier’s performance, I think with my performance, I think both of those warrant for us to fight for the title next,” Chandler said.

“Dustin Poirier needs to be one half of that world title conversation, obviously. He’s earned it.”

However, Chandler is well aware that he might not get that title shot next. Especially against Poirier, who has said he doesn’t think Chandler deserves a fight with him after a victory over Hooker, whom Poirier defeated last July.

If Chandler does not get the first fight on his wish list, he already knows who would be next if it were up to him.

“If I don’t get the next title shot, I understand why,” Chandler said. “I’m just kind of taking it in stride. I will be indifferent about that decision.”

“I think (Justin Gaethje) is a fight that excites me. I think it’s a fight where I match up extremely well,” Chandler continued. “You had a guy who I tangled with a couple times named Eddie Alvarez, who beat Justin Gaethje whenever they fought for the unofficial title of most violent guy in the UFC. Eddie Alvarez won that fight. I think I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC, if Justin Gaethje wants to prove that, he’s gonna need to step into the octagon against me.”

Chandler also noted that he was offered a fight with a top lightweight contender in the very near future.

In fact, Chandler even flew down to Florida with the belief that he would train for this fight, but ultimately, the other lightweight in question declined the bout offer.

“I was ready to stay [in Florida] and train for the next eight days and then hop on a flight to Vegas,” Chandler said. “This opportunity did not come to fruition based on the other person saying no. But I said yes, I’m trying to get some clarity in this lightweight division.”

It was later reported that it was number three ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira who turned down a non-title fight against Chandler at UFC 258 in February. His coach, Diego Lima, told Sherdog.com that they turned down the Chandler bout because it was short notice and Oliveira believes he should be fighting for the UFC lightweight title next.

Whether his next opponent is Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, or any of the other sharks swimming in the top five of the lightweight division, Michael Chandler is here to stay.

