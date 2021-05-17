Michael Chandler: “I will be UFC champion before my time is up”

Former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made a statement in his UFC promotion debut and earned a title shot after one fight with the organization.

Chandler was slated as the backup to step in if something happened to either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event lat October. The fight went off without the. need for his services and Chandler’s official octagon debut took place at UFC 257 in January against Dan Hooker. He finished Hooker in impressive fashion and faced Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 main event for the vacant 155-pound title.

After nearly finishing Oliveira in the opening round, Chandler was stopped early in the second frame by “Do Bronx.” Despite the loss, Chandler still believes that he will be UFC champion before his fight days come to an end.

